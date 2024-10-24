Edenred: Attractively Valued Following The Recent Sell-Off

Oct. 24, 2024 5:37 PM ETEdenred SE (EDNMF) Stock, EDNMY Stock
Summary

  • Edenred's shares have declined significantly this year amid slowing growth and heightened regulatory threats.
  • Despite increased uncertainty following its Q3 update, management reaffirmed its FY24 guidance and projected EBITDA growth of 10% to 12% for next year.
  • Shares are attractively valued at 8.2 times FCF, which is a substantial discount compared to relevant U.S. peers.
  • Given the risks involved, I believe the current valuation provides an appealing risk-reward profile that justifies a Buy rating on the shares.

Investment Thesis

Edenred (OTC:EDNMF) is a leading provider of employee benefits and payment solutions for businesses. Its main business segments include Benefits & Engagement, which is the largest, along with Mobility Management

An individual investor primarily focused on undercovered companies, with more than 50 companies on my watchlist. My areas include technology, software, electronics and the energy transition. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional investment experience within my circle of competence. I have a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and currently work as an automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies and receive feedback from the broader investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often researched to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EDNMF, EDNMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

