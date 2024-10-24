Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anton Hie - Vice President of Investor Relations

Tim Hingtgen - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Hammons - President and Chief Financial Officer

Miguel Benet - Executive Vice President, Clinical Operations

Conference Call Participants

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

A.J. Rice - UBS

Andrew Mok - Barclays

Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Community Health Systems Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Anton Hie, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Anton Hie

Thank you, Jay. Good morning, and welcome to Community Health Systems's third quarter 2024 conference call. Participating on today's call are Tim Hingtgen, Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Hammons, President and Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Miguel Benet, Executive Vice President, Clinical Operations. Before we begin, I must remind everyone this conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements, including all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, which are described in headings such as Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Actual results may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in today's discussion. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release with our financial statements and definitions and calculations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. We've also posted