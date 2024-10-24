Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call October 24, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Travis Lan - Investor Relations

Ira Robbins - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Iadanza - President

Mike Hagedorn - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Saeger - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Chris McGratty - KBW

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Breese - Stephens

Ben Gerlinger - Citi

Jared Shaw - Barclays

Anthony Elian - JPMorgan

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2024 Valley National Bancorp Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Travis Lan. Please go ahead.

Travis Lan

Good morning and welcome to Valley’s third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Presenting on behalf of Valley today are CEO, Ira Robbins; President, Tom Iadanza; and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Hagedorn.

Before we begin, I would like to make everyone aware that our quarterly earnings release and supporting documents can be found on our company website at valley.com. When discussing our results, we refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to today’s earnings release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures.

Additionally, I would like to highlight Slide 2 of our earnings presentation and remind you that comments made during this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to Valley National Bancorp and the banking industry. Valley encourages all participants to refer to our SEC filings, including those found on Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K for a complete discussion of forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those statements.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to