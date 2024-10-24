Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BDRFF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 24, 2024 2:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christopher Sheldon - Head of Investor Relations
Vincent Warnery - Chief Executive Officer
Astrid Hermann - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Simpson Iain - Barclays
Celine Pannuti - JP Morgan
Karel Zoete - Kepler
Victoria Petrova - Bank of America
Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel
Molly Wylenzek - Jefferies
Mikheil Omanadze - BNP Paribas
Christopher Sheldon
Thank you, Sasha. Good morning, and welcome to Beiersdorf's third quarter conference call. Thank you for joining us at such an early hour. This is Christopher Sheldon, and I'm here with our CEO, Vincent Warnery, as well as our CFO, Astrid Hermann. We would like to share with you Beiersdorf's sales performance for the first 9 months of 2024. We will start with the presentation and the business review followed by a Q&A session. And with that, I'd like to hand over to Vincent.
Vincent Warnery
Thank you, Christopher, and good morning. Welcome to today's conference call, Astrid and I will now guide you through our financial figures at group and brand level regarding our 9 months and Q3 performance before we then share an outlook for the coming months. At the end, we'll open the floor for your questions.
In the first 9 months of 2024, Beiersdorf continued to deliver strong growth and achieved an organic sales increase of plus 6.5% at group level. Given the current market dynamics, this steady performance is in line with our expectations and reaffirms our confidence in our guidance for the full year.
Our consumer sales grew by 7.3%, while tesa delivered 3.1% of growth. Our icon NIVEA continued its outstanding performance around the globe throughout the year and grew by 9.4%. Our key categories performed well, and this broad-based success was further driven by growth
- Read more current BDRFF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts