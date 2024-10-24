Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 24, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Deuel - CEO & Director

Don Hinson - Executive VP & CFO

Tony Chalfant - Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer

Bryan McDonald - President

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Eric Spector - Raymond James

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Kelly Motta - KBW

Operator

Hello, everyone, a warm welcome to the Heritage Financial Q3 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the call over to the CEO, Jeff Deuel, to begin. Please go ahead.

Jeff Deuel

Thank you, Emily. Welcome and good morning to everyone who called in or those who may listen later. This is Jeff Deuel, CEO of Heritage Financial. Attending with me are Bryan McDonald, President and CFO -- CEO of Heritage Bank; Don Hinson, Chief Financial Officer; and Tony Chalfant, Chief Credit Officer.

Our third quarter earnings release went out this morning premarket, and hopefully, you have had the opportunity to review it prior to the call. We have also posted an updated third quarter investor presentation on the Investor Relations portion of our corporate website, which includes more detail on our deposits, loan portfolio, liquidity and credit quality. We will reference this presentation during the call. Please refer to the forward-looking statements in the press release.

We're very pleased with our operating results for the third quarter, including strong loan growth, deposit growth, margin expansion and the continued benefits from our expense management efforts. The increases in average earning assets and net interest margin resulted in an improvement in net interest income. We are optimistic the combination of core balance sheet growth and prudent risk management will continue to benefit our