Essity AB (publ) (ETTYF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Essity AB (publ) (OTCPK:ETTYF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 24, 2024

Sandra Åberg - Vice President, Investor Relations

Magnus Groth - President, Chief Executive Officer

Fredrik Rystedt - CFO

Niklas Ekman - Carnegie

Oskar Lindstrom - Danske Bank

Patrick Folan - Barclays

Karel Zoete - Kepler

Mikheil Omanadze - BNP Paribas

Charles Eden - UBS

Sandra Åberg

Good morning, and very welcome to Essity's presentation of the Q3 results. My name is Sandra Åberg, I'm Head of Investor Relations, and I will soon hand over to our CEO, Magnus Groth; and our CFO, Fredrik Rystedt. Magnus and Fredrik will take us through the highlights of the quarter. And after that, we very much looking forward to your questions.

With that, let's move on to the fun part. Magnus, please summarize the quarter for us.

Magnus Groth

Thank you, Sandra, and good morning, everyone. And again, welcome to this press conference, where we're going to talk about the third quarter for Essity. And overall, we showed profitable growth; higher market shares; higher volumes in all our business areas, excluding restructuring; a continued very good pricing discipline and sequentially higher prices; strong EBITA and higher margins; and a record high cash flow. And we had our net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. So to summarize, Essity is in better shape than ever.

And as you can see there on the picture, there's a sports tape, one of our products in our medical range. Moving over then to the financial summary of the third quarter. Our organic sales growth was 1.9%. So very satisfying to now turn to a positive growth there. And excluding restructuring in Professional Hygiene, even better growth, 3.4%.