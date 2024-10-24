Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 24, 2024 12:30 PM ET
Julia Landrum - VP, IR
Bob Jordan - President & CEO
Andrew Watterson - COO
Tammy Romo - EVP & CFO
Ryan Green - EVP, Commercial Transformation
Whitney Eichinger - Chief Communications Officer
Stephen Trent - Citi
Savi Syth - Raymond James
Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI
Tom Fitzgerald - TD Cowen
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Jamie Baker - JPMorgan
Dan McKenzie - Seaport Global Securities
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Chris Stathoulopoulos - SIG
Robert Silk - Travel Weekly
Rajesh Singh - Reuters
Leslie Joseph - CNBC
After today's remarks, there is an opportunity to ask questions.
Now, Julia Landrum, Vice President of Investor Relations, will begin the discussion. Please go ahead, Julia.
Thank you so much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Southwest Airline's third quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Bob Jordan; Chief Operating Officer; Andrew Watterson; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Tammy Romo.
Bob will start us off by reviewing the key points from our Southwest Even Better framework introduced last month at Investor Day and cover how our third quarter results reflect initial progress against our plan.
He will then turn it over to Andrew to share updates on our revenue and our industry-leading operational performance. Tammy will follow to discuss our cost performance, balance sheet and capital allocation before turning it back over to Bob who will provide a brief statement on Elliott Investment Management, after which
