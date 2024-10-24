Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 24, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Julia Landrum - VP, IR

Bob Jordan - President & CEO

Andrew Watterson - COO

Tammy Romo - EVP & CFO

Ryan Green - EVP, Commercial Transformation

Whitney Eichinger - Chief Communications Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Trent - Citi

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Tom Fitzgerald - TD Cowen

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Dan McKenzie - Seaport Global Securities

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Chris Stathoulopoulos - SIG

Robert Silk - Travel Weekly

Rajesh Singh - Reuters

Leslie Joseph - CNBC

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Southwest Airlines Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. I am Gary, and I'll be moderating today's call, which is being recorded. A replay will be available on southwest.com in the Investor Relations section. After today’s remarks, there is an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Now, Julia Landrum, Vice President of Investor Relations, will begin the discussion. Please go ahead, Julia.

Julia Landrum

Thank you so much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Southwest Airline's third quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Bob Jordan; Chief Operating Officer; Andrew Watterson; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Tammy Romo.

Bob will start us off by reviewing the key points from our Southwest Even Better framework introduced last month at Investor Day and cover how our third quarter results reflect initial progress against our plan.

He will then turn it over to Andrew to share updates on our revenue and our industry-leading operational performance. Tammy will follow to discuss our cost performance, balance sheet and capital allocation before turning it back over to Bob who will provide a brief statement on Elliott Investment Management, after which