Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has released another strong report confirming the growth re-acceleration. The subscriber's amount has grown, prices are on a gradual rise track, and the advertising platform will be launched globally in 2025. These are three key drivers of future
Netflix: Promising Growth Story With Solid Financial Performance, But Overbought Right Now
Summary
- Q3 revenue nearly hit $10 billion, with a 15% YoY growth rate and a significant leap in operating margin to almost 30%.
- Netflix's net profit margin TTM surpassed 20% for the first time, indicating significant dominance and an efficient business model.
- Improved cash flow from operations, with earnings quality reaching 100%, addresses previous concerns about Netflix's financial performance.
- Advertising will be a priority over the next years to become a solid source of revenue.
- Based on a quantitative assessment using the historical multiples method, the current price is 12% higher than the fair one, which creates a short-term risk.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.