Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its preliminary Q4 and FY2024 results, which showed further weakness in its domestic and international fundamentals. US comp sales were down 6%, and Chinese comp sales were down 14%. The company also suspended its fiscal 2025
Starbucks: U.S. And China Cast Shadows To Near-Term Outlook
Summary
- Starbucks reports declining U.S. and Chinese comp sales, suspends fiscal 2025 outlook due to ongoing challenges, and expects FYQ4 comp sales to decline by 7%.
- U.S. challenges include constrained consumer spending and poor app experience, with comparable transactions expected to decline by 10% next quarter.
- In China, Starbucks faces macro and competitive challenges, with significant competition from low-cost brands like Luckin Coffee and Mixue.
- Without a visible turnaround in same-store sales, Starbucks stock could face downside risk, making it a "show me" story for fiscal 2025.
