Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (EMBVF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:EMBVF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Melanie Carpenter - Ideal Advisors
Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández - Chief Executive Officer
Emilio Marcos Charur - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Alejandro Fuchs - Itau
Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank
Ben Theurer - Barclays
Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS
Antonio Hernandez - Actinver
Carlos Laboy - HSBC
Fernando Olvera - Bank of America
Renata Cabral - Citigroup
Thiago Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Arca Continental Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call may be recorded. I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Melanie Carpenter of Ideal Advisors.
Melanie Carpenter
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the senior management team of Arca Continental to review -- for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. Their earnings release went out this morning, and it's available on the company website at arcacontal.com in the Investor Relations section.
It's now my pleasure to introduce our speakers. Joining us from Monterrey is the CEO, Mr. Arturo Gutiérrez; the CFO, Mr. Emilio Marcos; and the Executive Director of Planning, Jesús García. They're going to be making some forward-looking statements, and we just ask that you refer to the disclaimer and the conditions surrounding those statements in the earnings release for guidance.
And with that, I'm going to go ahead and turn the call over to the CEO, Mr. Arturo Gutiérrez, who is going to begin the presentation. So please go ahead, Arturo.
Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández
Thanks, Melanie. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today.
I am pleased to report that we delivered sound financial results and a
- Read more current EMBVF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts