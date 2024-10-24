S&P Global: Why The Market Isn't Responding To The Q3 2024 Beat

Oct. 24, 2024 7:57 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stock
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
3.24K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • S&P Global exceeded Q3 expectations with 16% revenue growth and 21% adjusted EPS growth, but shares fell due to concerns about future demand pull-forward.
  • Despite short-term worries, S&P Global is well-positioned for market-beating revenue and EPS growth, driven by diversified segments and operational leverage.
  • With current valuation in the 30x earnings range, I reiterate a 'Buy' rating, targeting $577 per share by late-2025 for 17% upside.

Background stock market and finance economic

MarsYu/E+ via Getty Images

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) followed its largest competitor Moody's (MCO) in handily exceeding consensus estimates in the third quarter, driving 16% revenue growth and adjusted EPS growth of 21%.

Despite the better-than-expected results, shares are falling as

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
3.24K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News