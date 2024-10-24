Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Peter Andrew - Vice President of Financial Planning and Analyst and Investor Relations
David Goeckeler - Chief Executive Officer
Wissam Jabre - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald
Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley
Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Timothy Arcuri - UBS
Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America
Harlan Sur - JPMorgan
Krish Sankar - TD Cowen
Amit Daryanani - Evercore
Thomas O'Malley - Barclays
Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James
Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital
Asiya Merchant - Citigroup
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho
Matthew Bryson - Wedbush
Operator
Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Western Digital's Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Presently, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Peter Andrew, Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis and Investor Relations. You may begin.
Peter Andrew
Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Joining me today are David Goeckeler, Chief Executive Officer; and Wissam Jabre, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on management's current assumptions and expectations and as such, does include risks and uncertainties.
These forward-looking statements include expectations for our product portfolio, our business plans and performance, the separation of our Flash and HDD businesses, ongoing market trends and our future financial results.
We assume no obligation to update these statements. Please refer to our most recent financial report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC for more information on the
- Read more current WDC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts