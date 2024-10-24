Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Andrew - Vice President of Financial Planning and Analyst and Investor Relations

David Goeckeler - Chief Executive Officer

Wissam Jabre - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays

Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Asiya Merchant - Citigroup

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho

Matthew Bryson - Wedbush

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Western Digital's Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Presently, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Peter Andrew, Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Peter Andrew

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Joining me today are David Goeckeler, Chief Executive Officer; and Wissam Jabre, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on management's current assumptions and expectations and as such, does include risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements include expectations for our product portfolio, our business plans and performance, the separation of our Flash and HDD businesses, ongoing market trends and our future financial results.

We assume no obligation to update these statements. Please refer to our most recent financial report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC for more information on the