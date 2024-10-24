SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justine Stone – Head-Investor Relations

Bill Stone – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rahul Kanwar – President and Chief Operating Officer

Brian Schell – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Schmitt – William Blair

Surinder Thind – Jefferies

Andrew Schmidt – Citi

Dan Perlin – RBC Capital Markets

Kevin McVeigh – UBS

Peter Heckmann – DA Davidson

Mike Infante – Morgan Stanley

Ella Smith – JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SS&C Technologies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Justine Stone, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Justine Stone

Hi, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining us for our Q3 2024 earnings call. I’m Justine Stone, Investor Relations for SS&C Technologies. With me today is Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Schell, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, we need to review the Safe Harbor statement. Please note that various remarks we make today about future expectations, plans and prospects, including the financial outlook we provide, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual