VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 4:30 PM ET

David Atchley - VP of IR and Corporate Treasurer

Jim Bidzos - Executive Chairman, President and CEO

George Kilguss - EVP and CFO

Rob Oliver - Baird

Max Moore - Citi

Good day, everyone. Welcome to VeriSign's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Recording of this call is not permitted unless preauthorized.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Atchley, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.

David Atchley

Thank you, operator. Welcome to VeriSign's third quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me are Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman, President and CEO; and George Kilguss, Executive Vice President and CFO. This call and presentation are being webcast from the Investor Relations website, which is available under About VeriSign on verisign.com. There, you will also find our earnings release.

At the end of this call, the presentation will be available on that site, and within a few hours, the replay of the call will be posted. Financial results in our earnings release are unaudited, and our remarks include forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discuss in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, specifically the most recent report on Form 10-K.

VeriSign does not update financial performance or guidance during the quarter unless it is done through a public disclosure. The financial results in today's call and the matters we will be discussing today include GAAP results and two non-GAAP measures used by VeriSign, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information is appended to the slide presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website available