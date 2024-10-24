Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joni Konstantelos - Managing Director of Riveron Consulting

Catherine Corrigan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rich Schlenker - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities, Inc.

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair & Company L.L.C.

Joshua Chan - UBS Investment Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Exponent, Inc. Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Joni Konstantelos, Managing Director with Riveron. Please go ahead.

Joni Konstantelos

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Exponent's third quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at www.investors.exponent.com. This conference call is the property of Exponent and any taping or other reproduction is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.

Joining me on the call today are Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Exponent's market opportunities and future financial results that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed here. Additional information that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements can be found in Exponent's periodic SEC filings, including those factors discussed under the caption Risk Factor in Exponent's most recent Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking