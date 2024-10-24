Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (ALEX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aja Shimamura - Leasing Manager

Lance Parker - CEO

Clayton Chun - CFO

Kit Millan - Senior Vice President of Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Mehta - Alliance Global Partners

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Mitch Germain - Citizens JMP

Brendan McCarthy - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Third Quarter 2024 Alexander & Baldwin Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, October 24, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference Aja Shimamura, Leasing Manager. Please go ahead.

Aja Shimamura

Thank you Operator. Aloha and welcome to Alexander & Baldwin third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Aja Shimamura and I am a manager on the A&B Leasing Team.

With me today are A&B's Chief Executive Officer Lance Parker and Chief Financial Officer Clayton Chun. We are also joined by Kit Millan, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, who is available to participate in the Q&A portion of the call. During our call, please refer to our third quarter 2024 supplemental information available on our website at investors.alexanderbaldwin.com/supplement.

Before we commence, please note that statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statement. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and competitive positions. Such forward-looking statements