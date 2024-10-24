Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 5:30 PM ET
Corporate Participants
Mark Wilterding - Senior Vice President & Investor Relations
Bernard Zovighian - Chief Executive Officer
Scott Ullem - Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Larry Wood - Corporate Vice President and Group President of TAVR and SSH
Daveen Chopra - Corporate Vice President, TMTT
Conference Call Participants
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Travis Steed - Bank of America
Matt Taylor - Jefferies
Matt Miksic - Barclays
Joanne Wuensch - Citibank
Danielle Antalffy - UBS
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley
Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler
Operator
Greetings and welcome to Edwards Lifesciences Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call.
At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mark Wilterding, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Mark Wilterding
Thank you very much, Diego, and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us this afternoon. With me on today's call is our CEO, Bernard Zovighian, and our CFO, Scott Ullem.
Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call will be Larry Wood, our Group President of TAVR and Surgical Structural Heart, Daveen Chopra, our Global Leader of TMTT, and Wayne Markowitz, our Global Leader of Surgical Structural Heart.
Just after the close of regular trading, Edwards Lifesciences released third quarter 2024 financial results. During today's call, management will discuss those results included in the press release and accompanying financial statements and then use the remaining time for Q&A.
Please note that management will be making forward-looking
- Read more current EW analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts