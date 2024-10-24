Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mehul Patel - Vice President, Investor Relations

Christian Koch - Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Zdimal - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Wojs - Baird

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Nicole, and I will be your conference call operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Carlisle Companies Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Mehul Patel, Carlisle's Vice President of Investor Relations. Mehul, please go ahead.

Mehul Patel

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Carlyle's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. I'm Mehul Patel, Vice President of Investor Relations for Carlisle. We released our third quarter 2024 financial results today, and you can find both our press release and the presentation for today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website.

On the call with me today are Chris Koch, our Board Chair, President and CEO; along with Kevin Zdimal, our CFO. Today's call will begin with Chris providing key highlights of our third quarter results and some commentary on our progress towards Vision 2030 goal of $40 of EPS. Kevin will follow Chris and provide an overview on our third quarter and year-to-date financial performance and give an update on our most current outlook for the remainder of 2024. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the line for questions.