Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Sadler - SVP, Public & Private IR

Andrew Power - President & CEO

Matthew Mercier - CFO

Colin McLean - Chief Revenue Officer

Christopher Sharp - Chief Technology Officer

Gregory Wright - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rollins - Citi

Jonathan Petersen - Jefferies

Jonathan Atkin - RBC

Richard Choe - JPMorgan

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Irvin Liu - Evercore ISI

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Michael Elias - TD Cowen

Georgi Dinkov - Mizuho

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank

David Guarino - Green Street

Nicholas Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Realty Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. During today’s presentation, all parties will be in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Jordan Sadler, Digital Realty's Senior Vice President of Public and Private Investor Relations. Jordan, please go ahead.

Jordan Sadler

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone to Digital Realty's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are President and CEO, Andy Power; and CFO, Matt Mercier; Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright; and Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp; and Chief Revenue Officer, Colin McLean are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.

Management will be making forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions on today's call. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, see our 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. This call will contain non-GAAP financial