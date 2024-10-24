GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call October 24, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lee-Lean Shu - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Douglas Schirle - Chief Financial Officer

Didier Lasserre - Vice President, Sales

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Bernstein - Silverberg Bernstein

The matters discussed in this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of GSI Technology that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This conference call is being recorded today, October 24, 2024. Lee-Lean Shu, the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be hosting the call today. With him are Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer; and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales.

Lee-Lean Shu

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us to review our second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results. We are starting to see a significant turnaround in our SRAM business this quarter, driven by two key factors. First, existing customers are actively depleting their channel inventories and we anticipate they will resume orders in the upcoming quarters. Second, we have secured a new SRAM design with significant growth potential. Our longstanding partnership with the provider in the semiconductor manufacturing process is using significant demand related to a new AI chip. Didier will cover this exciting