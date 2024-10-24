I have made a lot of money buying companies left for dead once they show signs of a turnaround. But what about countries? Argentina has an economy that has struggled for decades due to rampant overspending and
Want To Invest In Argentina's Comeback? Buy Loma Negra
- Argentina's economy is showing signs of recovery under President Javier Milei, who has implemented strict fiscal policies to curb overspending and inflation.
- Loma Negra, Argentina's largest cement producer, is well-positioned to benefit from the country's economic turnaround due to its market dominance and strong profit margin.
- The company's strong balance sheet and increased gross margins, despite economic challenges, highlight its resilience and potential for growth in a recovering economy.
- Investing in Loma Negra offers significant upside potential as it is highly leveraged to Argentina's economic improvement, unlike other Argentine ADRs with less economic sensitivity.
