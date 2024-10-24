Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Huyette - VP of IR

Tony Thene - President and CEO

Tim Lain - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen

Josh Sullivan - The Benchmark Company

Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank

Andre Madrid - BTIG

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Carpenter Technology Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in the listen-only mode [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Huyette. Please go ahead.

John Huyette

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Carpenter Technology earnings conference call for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September 30, 2024. This call is also being broadcasted over the Internet along with presentation slides. For those of you listening by phone, you may experience a time delay and slide movement.

Speakers on the call today are Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Lain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Statements made by management during this earnings presentation that are forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in Carpenter Technology's most recent SEC filings, including the company's report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and the exhibits attached to those filings.

Please note that in the following discussion, unless otherwise noted, when management discuss the sales or revenue, that reference excludes surcharge. When referring to operating margins that is based on adjusted operating income, excluding