Carrier Global Q3: Strong Orders Supporting FY 2025 Growth
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating for Carrier Global, driven by their transformation into a climate and energy solutions pure play and robust order growth.
- Carrier Global's 4% organic revenue growth and 20% order growth, alongside divestitures and AFFF settlement, support strong business expansion in FY25.
- The company projects 3% organic revenue growth and 150bps margin expansion for FY24, with significant growth potential in the HVAC market.
- Despite challenges in the Asia Pacific, particularly China, Carrier Global's portfolio transformation and share repurchase plans bolster my $90 per share fair value.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CARR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.