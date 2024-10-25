Mips AB (publ) (MPZAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mips AB (publ) (OTCPK:MPZAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call October 24, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Max Strandwitz - Chief Executive Officer

Karin Rosenthal - Chief Financial Officer

Adela Dashian - Jefferies

Carl Deijenberg - Carnegie

Daniel Thorsson - ABG Sundal Collier

Emanuel Jansson - Danske Bank

Gustav Hageus - SEB

Max Strandwitz

Good morning. My name is Max Strandwitz. I am the CEO of Mips. And with me today, we also have our CFO, Karin Rosenthal and we will take you through the presentation of the Q3 results presentation.

So if we start with the key highlights of the quarter, it was another strong quarter with 61% growth in net sales. If we adjust for ForEx impact, we were actually delivering an organic growth of 69%, which is a very strong number. And year-to-date, we have delivered 29% organic growth. We saw good development in all our three different categories. And just to remind you, we have a Sports category, a Moto category and a Safety category.

The consumer market remains challenging and the buying behavior is still very erratic. This is especially visible in the North American market. In Europe, we see that the consumers are coming back quicker, and we also see that the consumer sentiment is improving. The interest in implementing Mips’ safety system in new helmets remains high and market share and penetration of Mips continue to increase throughout the world, and we are confident in our long-term strategy and our financial targets.

If