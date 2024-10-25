Centerra Gold: Could Be Breaking Out (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Centerra appears to be stuck behind resistance despite making numerous attempts to break through, but change may be underway.
- The charts suggest the stock is priming itself for a breakout after months of trying, with two trend lines on pace to converge.
- Miners are expected to benefit from the recent rise in gold, but Centerra will be more limited due to the Mount Milligan agreement.
- CGAU has been left behind by other miners and gold itself, but a successful breakout could allow Centerra to catch up.
