AGNC Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a well-managed mortgage real estate investment trust whose investment business is poised to profit from the central bank’s first rate cut last month. AGNC Investment’s third quarter profit was higher-than-expected and the trust enjoyed 5% QoQ book
AGNC Investment: Get Paid A 14% Yield While The Fed Does The Rest
Summary
- AGNC Investment Corporation is a well-managed mortgage REIT poised to benefit from the central bank's recent rate cuts, enhancing its 14% dividend yield.
- AGNC's Q3 profit exceeded expectations, with a 5% QoQ book value growth, driven by favorable interest rate environments for mortgage-backed securities.
- Lower borrowing costs and higher valuations of mortgage-backed securities should support AGNC's book value growth and net interest income trajectory.
- AGNC's steady $0.12 monthly dividend since May 2020 and favorable risk/reward profile make it a compelling choice for passive income investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.