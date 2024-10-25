BND: Bonds Are Giving A New Opportunity

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
491 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Recommend buying Vanguard Total Bond ETF due to exaggerated market hopes for deeper rate cuts, leading to recent bond underperformance.
  • BND offers broad exposure to the American fixed income market, with over 11,000 bonds and a 0.03% management fee.
  • Historical data shows bonds have returns over 10% during rate-cut cycles, making the Fund an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Despite risks, American fixed income provides opportunities, and BND offers a favorable risk/return ratio with potential upside over 10%.

Bond word in wooden blocks with coins on floor. Investment bond, Bond increasing, Raising funds and financial and banking concept.

Wipada Wipawin

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND). Once again, the market is pricing in what seem like exaggerated hopes for deeper rate cuts, leading to recent underperformance in bonds.

It

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
491 Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BND ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News