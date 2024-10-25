Long-time readers of this blog know that I have been one of only a handful of observers who have linked rapid M2 growth (i.e., money printing) to the big inflation problem that hit the US economy beginning in the first part of
Slow M2 Means Low CPI
Summary
- Rapid M2 growth linked to inflation starting in early 2021 due to $6 trillion in government Covid relief checks, later monetized as normalcy returned.
- Money supply and demand have normalized, with inflation stabilizing at 2% or less over the past year, excluding flawed shelter cost measures.
- Charts show M2 growth, federal deficit correlation, and the balance of money supply and demand, indicating inflation is likely to stay muted.
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (https://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)