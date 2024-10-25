Is Another Jumbo Rate Cut By The BoC Ahead After Cutting By 50 Basis Points?

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points, but could another jumbo sized cut be ahead in December? MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell discusses with Andrew Kelvin, Head of Canadian and Global Rates Strategy with TD Securities.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell: Bank of Canada has delivered a jumbo-sized rate cut, says more cuts likely on the way. It aims to stick the landing on inflation. Joining us now to discuss this Andrew Kelvin, head of Canadian and Global Rate Strategy with TD Securities.

Andrew, always great to have you on the program, particularly on a day like this, when we get a jumbo-sized rate cut from our Central Bank. What's your take on it?

Andrew Kelvin: Yeah, thank you for having me. It's not boring, so that's good. It was an interesting decision, not so much the decision itself to move by 50 basis points - the market had pretty much fully priced that in, so we weren't especially surprised to see that. Though I will make the argument that 25 basis points is probably a more appropriate move in our view. Nonetheless, they gave the market what it expected, what it wanted.

I think what I was really surprised by was how little they had changed their story relative to September. The revisions to their growth forecasts were actually pretty minimal, which just sort of didn't especially fit with this idea that they needed to speed up the pace of easing. So, we're sort of left trying to reconcile their decision to move by 50 basis points today, whereas they were comfortable with 25-basis point increment cuts in September.

And we can fit a few different stories to the narrative. Partly, I do think that they were very likely always moving in this direction. They just, perhaps, felt that they hadn't