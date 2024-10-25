MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is a popular Online Travel Company (OTC) with primary operations based out of India. The company offers a wide array of travel services, such as airline, bookings, hotel bookings, holiday packages, packages, and rail, and bus ticketing. I have been a stock owner of MakeMyTrip since 2023, when
MakeMyTrip: Overvalued With High Customer Acquisition Costs And Intense Competition
Summary
- MakeMyTrip has shown strong financial performance, with a 46.3% increase in operating profit and a 24.3% rise in gross bookings year-on-year.
- The company benefits from macroeconomic tailwinds in India, including a growing middle class, increased travel spending, and government investments in travel infrastructure.
- Despite its strong market position, MMYT faces intense competition and high customer acquisition costs, which could limit its ability to achieve super normal profits.
- Valuation concerns are significant; the stock trades at a high EV/Sales multiple, suggesting limited future growth potential and a 50% downside risk.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMYT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I have recently sold majority of my positions in the company, and continue to hold a small amount to better track the progress of the company over coming years.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.