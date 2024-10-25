Bank of Japan Expected To Hold Steady At October Meeting

Summary

  • Recent data suggests that upward pressure remains on underlying inflation, but the Bank of Japan is likely to extend its wait-and-see approach at next week’s meeting.
  • Markets will be closely watching the quarterly outlook report and how the BoJ’s risk assessment of the US economy and the recent JPY depreciation has changed.
  • The timing of the next rate hike is highly uncertain for now, but the Bank of Japan is expected to raise its policy rate to 1.0% by the end of next year.

Landscape with Bank of Japan

By Min Joo Kang

Tokyo consumer inflation slows to below 2% for the first time in months

Headline inflation slowed to 1.8% YoY in October (vs 2.1% in September), in line with market consensus. Utility subsidies were the main reason for the slowdown in

