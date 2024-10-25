This November will mark the second anniversary of the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, a revolutionary app that has changed our perception of artificial intelligence. This is an opportunity to rethink whether to continue investing in the Mag
THNQ: Better Than Mag 7 ETF MAGS For The Long Haul
Summary
- ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF offers broader exposure to AI innovation compared to the highly concentrated Magnificent Seven ETF.
- THNQ's diversified holdings across the maturing AI value chain and potential for higher growth make it a better investment after considering risks.
- I consider that THNQ could gain by 11.36%, or half the percentage by which it has underperformed MAGS during the last year.
- Still, because of investor sentiment towards the big tech, ROBO's ETF upside may be uneven.
- Investing is not only about obtaining better returns but also avoiding risks, and, for those wanting exposure to the AI theme, THNQ's broader exposure makes a lot of sense at this juncture.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.