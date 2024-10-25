I have finally capitulated. Interestingly enough, it was writing this article following a full review of Q3 earnings that finally pushed me to sell. This article originally began as a follow on to my previous two articles that encouraged
Boeing: From Bad To Worse
Summary
- I decided to sell Boeing due to the company's ongoing cultural and financial challenges.
- Boeing's inability to commit to key financial metrics and the negative cash flow expected in 2025 undermines the stock's foundation.
- The ongoing IAM strike and potential shareholder dilution from equity issuance further complicate Boeing's recovery and financial stability.
- Despite Boeing's strong market position, the combination of workforce issues, balance sheet problems, and defense sector struggles make holding the stock untenable.
I sold Boeing following Q3 earnings.
