Boeing: From Bad To Worse

Crescent Value Research profile picture
Crescent Value Research
242 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • I decided to sell Boeing due to the company's ongoing cultural and financial challenges.
  • Boeing's inability to commit to key financial metrics and the negative cash flow expected in 2025 undermines the stock's foundation.
  • The ongoing IAM strike and potential shareholder dilution from equity issuance further complicate Boeing's recovery and financial stability.
  • Despite Boeing's strong market position, the combination of workforce issues, balance sheet problems, and defense sector struggles make holding the stock untenable.

Boeing Manufacturing Facility and Logo

Wolterk

I have finally capitulated. Interestingly enough, it was writing this article following a full review of Q3 earnings that finally pushed me to sell. This article originally began as a follow on to my previous two articles that encouraged

This article was written by

Crescent Value Research profile picture
Crescent Value Research
242 Followers
I am a former Senior Manager at a Big Four accounting firm and have been a CPA for over 20 years. After leaving public accounting in 2010, I have been the CFO of two privately held companies with sales between $50m and $100m in both the aerospace and defense and beauty industries. At my core, I like to think of myself as a value investor, though I will step into other disciplines if I think it makes sense. I have been investing since 1999, so I have seen a few different market cycles and have tried my hand a many different philosophies over the years. I still believe that the Buffett / Munger style of buying a wonderful business at a fair price is the best path but I keep an open mind to all ideas. As a CPA, I am obviously very comfortable with numbers but I need more than just a company that meets financial metrics in order to invest. I believe in heavy research of a company not just before investing but more importantly during the lifetime of the investment. That means quarterly checkups on financials, conference calls and keeping up with the news. Despite this activity, my goal is to do nothing but hold and reinvest any dividends back into the business. The less I buy or sell, the better. My goal as a contributor is to engage the audience which will help to fully analyze a position. In investing as in life, I like to look at all sides of a situation and not merely listen to opinions that I agree with. In any investment, there are positives and there are risks. The most dangerous position is when you don't recognize that they exist.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I sold Boeing following Q3 earnings.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
BA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News