Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) is the third-largest tobacco company in an oligopolistic industry. Its main listing is in Japan; therefore it doesn't get the attention of its larger peers like British American Tobacco (BTI
Japan Tobacco: Valuations Seem Stretched
Summary
- Japan Tobacco is the third-largest player in a highly concentrated tobacco industry, behind British American Tobacco and Philip Morris.
- Compared to its peers, at 15x earnings, Japan Tobacco's valuation seems expensive.
- Although the company is gaining market share in the international combustible business, its future beyond cigarettes doesn't seem promising.
- The current valuations seem to be the result of a depreciating yen and renewed optimism for Japanese shares, rather than actual business performance.
- At current valuations, there are better options in the tobacco sector with more promising prospects for the future beyond cigarettes.
