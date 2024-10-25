AT&T: A No-Brainer Buy With A 5% Dividend Yield
Summary
- AT&T reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings, with strong broadband momentum, resulting in a 5% share price increase after the earnings report.
- The telecom added 226k broadband subscribers in Q3, marking the 19th consecutive quarter of over 200k net adds, and saw a 5% Y/Y ARPU gain.
- AT&T generated $5.1B in free cash flow, with a 255% dividend coverage ratio, and confirmed its $17-18B free cash flow forecast for the year.
- Despite high debt, AT&T's deleveraging efforts and robust broadband subscriber growth suggest continued upside potential and excellent value for dividend investors.
