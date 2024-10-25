Freightways: Positioned For Growth, Yet Upside Is Limited

Summary

  • Freightways, active in New Zealand and Australia, has diversified operations, including express deliveries, refrigerated transport, information management, and waste renewal services.
  • Despite 7.8% revenue growth, EBITDA growth lagged due to lower margins from the Allied Express acquisition and reduced refrigerated transport volumes.
  • Opportunities include charging based on distance, expanding cross-border eCommerce, and scaling oversize parcel and temperature-controlled transport segments.
  • Given modest EBITDA growth and debt refinancing needs, I rate Freightways as a hold, with potential upside only by 2027.
I recently have expanded coverage of companies active in Australia and New Zealand. Those companies are active in air travel, aerospace & defense, transport infrastructure and freight and logistics. In this report, I will be discussing the prospects of

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

