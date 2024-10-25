Tapestry Capri Deal Gets Blocked, What Now?
Summary
- Tapestry shares surged 12% after a federal judge blocked its $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri Holdings, whose shares plummeted nearly 46%.
- The deal was value-destructive for Tapestry, with no clear synergies and an excessive 60% premium paid for Capri's struggling brands.
- TPR stock is a borderline 'Hold' due to its reasonable valuation and strong Coach brand, but I recommend exploiting the surge to exit.
- CPRI remains unprofitable with significant issues; despite potential renewed takeover interest, I advise selling both stocks and seeking better opportunities elsewhere.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.