Tapestry Capri Deal Gets Blocked, What Now?

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
3.25K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Tapestry shares surged 12% after a federal judge blocked its $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri Holdings, whose shares plummeted nearly 46%.
  • The deal was value-destructive for Tapestry, with no clear synergies and an excessive 60% premium paid for Capri's struggling brands.
  • TPR stock is a borderline 'Hold' due to its reasonable valuation and strong Coach brand, but I recommend exploiting the surge to exit.
  • CPRI remains unprofitable with significant issues; despite potential renewed takeover interest, I advise selling both stocks and seeking better opportunities elsewhere.

Court of Law Trial in Session: Honorable Female Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer. Cinematic Shot of Dramatic Not Guilty Verdict. Close-up Shot.

gorodenkoff

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares are 12% higher following a federal judge blocking its deal to acquire Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), which is plummeting nearly 46% in pre-market trading.

What's next for the deal legally? What does it mean for the companies? And what

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
3.25K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPR
--
CPRI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News