UBS: Post-Merger With Credit Suisse Smoothe As Swiss Chocolate, As Share Price Climbs

This is the official page of Croatian-American media personality Albert Anthony. Since 2023 he has been a media contributor to global financial media portal Seeking Alpha, reaching +1MM investors worldwide & his content often averaging +25,000 views monthly. As an independent contributor, his content on the Seeking Alpha portal provides curated analysis of stocks trading on major US exchanges, and building a diversified dividend income portfolio, but also a forward- looking view of where he thinks a stock will go in the future and why. Appearing under pen name /stage name Albert Anthony, he also is a host at independent media channel Online Live TV Croatia, and has been featured in or has written for Croatians Online, The Dubrovnik Times, Timeout, and others in the US and Croatia. Since 2023, he has also played extra roles for casting agencies in various film & TV productions in Europe, including the Polish WWII film Red Poppies (2024). Born Albert Anthony Bozulic to a first-generation Croatian family in the NYC area, he has also called home the Pacific Northwest, Texas, and Croatia. In 2023 he was involved in city council politics in Croatia, and in 2024 ran as a candidate for Parliament in Croatia. In 2024 he also became a member of the non-profit organization Croatian Economic Association, which brings together thought leaders in the field of economics, monetary policy and management.After earning a B.A. from Drew University, he spent several years working as an information systems analyst as well as at financial firm Charles Schwab in the US. Albert Anthony has completed additional certifications from the London School of Business Administration, Corporate Finance Institute, UVA Darden School of Business, Microsoft and CompTIA. | Follow his media clips on Twitter(X) @albertanthony25 or you can write letters to Albert Anthony by emailing albertanthony25@outlook.com.*Disclaimer: the author is an independent contributor of analysis and does not provide personalized financial advisory, does not sell or market any financial products and solutions, nor is a registered financial advisor or broker-dealer. His coverage on this site is to be considered generalized market commentary and personal opinion. The author discloses that he does not have any material holding in any of the stocks covered at the time of article writing, unless otherwise disclosed, nor does he receive compensation from those companies for covering them. The author does not write about fixed-income, mutual funds, cryptocurrency, or non-exchange traded equities such as penny stocks or pink sheets.