I continue to assign a Buy investment rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.'s (NYSE:WH) shares. WH's most recent quarterly EPS met the market's expectations. Looking forward, Wyndham Hotels' prospects for the near term and the intermediate term are positive. The
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount, e.g., net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!