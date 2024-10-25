Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 3:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Christina Schenck - Vice President & Head, Investor Relations & Treasury

Harald Wilhelm - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Rokossa - Deutsche Bank

Stephen Reitman - Bernstein

Patrick Hummel - UBS

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Philippe Houchois - Jefferies

Henning Cosman - Barclays

Christina Schenck

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Christina speaking. On behalf of Mercedes-Benz, I would like to welcome you on both the telephone and the Internet to our Q3 Results Conference Call. I'm very happy to have with me today Harald Wilhelm our CFO. To give you maximum time for your questions Harald will begin with an introduction directly followed by a Q&A session. The respective presentation can be found on the Mercedes-Benz IR website.

Now I would like to hand over to you Harald.

Harald Wilhelm

Yeah. Thanks Christina and hello everybody to this call. Before we move into the deck, let me say a few words on the current profit evolution in our company. We are at least as unhappy about Q3 as you are and we are conscious of that. So how do we move from here? We have the right products with great substance and we are working on an unprecedented product offensive to come.

However, the macro environment deteriorated and the competitive landscape remains demanding. Q3 results have been impacted by changes in the market environment and product transitions. Rest assured we are working on all levers to step up the performance to our performance -- to our ambition level. But for today let's focus on the Q3 results and the outlook for the Q4.

And with that I would jump to the highlights the key