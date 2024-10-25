Aeroports de Paris SA (AEOXF) Q3 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCPK:AEOXF) Q3 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call October 24, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cecile Combeau - Head-Investor Relations

Philippe Pascal - Deputy Executive Officer, Finance, Strategy & Administration

Antoine Crombez - Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan

Eric Lemarie - CIC Market Solution

Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas

Augustin Cendre - Stifel

Graham Hunt - Jefferies

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Groupe ADP 2024 Nine Months Revenue Conference Call. Today's call will be recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over the call to Cecile Combeau. Please go ahead. Thank you.

Cecile Combeau

Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for being with us this morning for our nine months revenue publication. I am here with Philippe Pascal, Groupe ADP CFO; and Antoine Crombez, Deputy CFO. Philippe Pascal will first go through some prepared remarks before taking your questions with Antoine.

Before we start, I remind you that certain information to be discussed on today's call is forward-looking and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For these I refer you to the disclaimer statement included in our press release and on slide 28 of our presentation. And with that I will hand it over to Philippe.

Philippe Pascal

So thank you, Cecile and good morning, everyone. Let's jump directly to slide 3. You can see here the key figures for the first one month with total revenue standing at €4.6 billion up 11.7% compared to last year.

Two key message for this publication. First one is that the performance recorded so far fully supports our financial targets, which are confirmed even if traffic in Paris this year is now expected in the lower