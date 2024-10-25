I was emailed several times about a recent Morningstar article about J.P. Morgan’s warning of lower forward returns over the next decade. That was followed up by numerous emails about Goldman Sachs’ (GS) recent warnings of
Lower Forward Returns Are A High-Probability Event
Summary
- The stock market is a complex ecosystem with various factors influencing outcomes.
- Valuations only measure when prices are moving faster or slower than earnings.
- If corporate tax rates increase, companies may see their after-tax earnings decline, which could put downward pressure on stock prices.
- Major technology companies have been under increasing scrutiny by regulators worldwide for issues ranging from privacy concerns to monopolistic practices.
After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.
The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.
I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.
I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.