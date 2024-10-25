Midstream spinoffs from producer, utility, or refiner parents were common in the past, though the last example was DT Midstream (DTM) in 2021. This year saw a unique case of a midstream company splitting, with
Meet The New Canadian Name In Midstream: South Bow Corp.
Summary
- South Bow Corporation was spun off from TC Energy. The spin was intended to maximize shareholder value and allow the individual companies to execute on their distinctive growth opportunities.
- SOBO owns crude pipeline systems in the U.S. and Canada spanning over 3,000 miles and with approximately 1.25 MMBpd of capacity. The Keystone Pipeline System is the flagship asset and connects crude production in Canada and the U.S. with refineries in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.
- Ninety-six percent of SOBO’s revenues coming from investment-grade companies. SOBO enjoys low-risk, highly contracted cash flows. That’s a clear benefit of the midstream business model.
- The Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI), which includes 75% U.S. and Canadian C-Corps, with the remaining 25% made up of midstream MLPs, has included SOBO since it began trading as an independent company.
