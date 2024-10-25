Yum China's Expansion Continues In Slower Economy

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
1.07K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. has rapidly expanded, especially its company-operated KFC and Pizza Hut chains, with good space for continued growth.
  • The Q3 report will likely have weak same-restaurant restaurants, as China's economy has been weak over the short term. The government's potential stimulus measures won't yet affect the economy positively.
  • YUMC stock is valued with fair growth expectations.

KFC chain store with customers on chinese national day

loveguli

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) operates and franchises the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang restaurant chains in China, with many of the brands being operated by Yum! Brands, Inc. (

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
1.07K Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YUMC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YUMC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YUMC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News