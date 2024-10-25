Denny's: Q3 Tastes Bittersweet Despite Turnaround Plan

Summary

  • Family dining restaurants face significant challenges, with rising costs and stagnant sales, necessitating urgent turnaround strategies to remain competitive.
  • Denny's 'C-R-A-V-E Strategy' aims to revamp technology, boost new restaurant growth, improve training, optimize margins, and enhance guest experience to drive traffic.
  • Despite closures and weak Q3 results, Denny's plans significant investments in technology and menu innovation, but meaningful improvements are expected only by late 2025 or early 2026.
  • Given the current challenges and long-term recovery outlook, I maintain a 'Hold' rating on Denny's, suggesting caution and seeking better opportunities elsewhere.

Calabouço místico. Luz no fim do túnel. Neverendless noite

AlexanderXXI/iStock via Getty Images

Family Dinings Need to Find the Magic Formula, and Fast

How do you get a family restaurant back on track? That’s the billion-dollar question. With cumulative traffic down 20.6% since 2019, the segment is struggling to

I'm an Equity Analyst and Accountant specializing in restaurant stocks, with a strong foundation in Business Administration and Accounting, complemented by an MBA in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. As the founder of Goulart's Restaurant Stocks, I lead a company focused on analyzing restaurant stocks in the U.S. market. Our coverage spans multiple segments, including QSR, fast casual, casual dining, fine dining, and family dining. We employ advanced analytical models and specialized valuation techniques to deliver detailed insights and actionable strategies, helping investors make informed, strategic decisions. In addition to my financial market work, I actively engage in academic and journalistic initiatives. I contribute regularly to institutions that promote individual and economic freedom, such as the Mises Institute, Mises Brasil, and SNB&CHF. Previously, I was a columnist for Investing Brasil, where I discussed topics like monetary policy, financial education, and financial modeling, aiming to make these subjects accessible to a broader audience. My experience also includes accounting and business consulting for companies across LATAM, where I serve as an independent accountant and consultant.

