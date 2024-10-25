Shell (NYSE:SHEL) reports earnings 10/31/2024 in the pre-market. I think this is going to be a beat on earnings. Most likely a beat on revenue as well. I have more confidence that earnings will be beat
Shell's Upcoming Earnings: A Beat Seems Likely, Don't Expect A Surging Share Price
Summary
- Shell is expected to beat earnings and likely revenue, but this doesn't translate into a buy recommendation due to my expectation of a muted market response.
- Shell's earnings history under CEO Wael Sawan shows mixed results, with a rough start but a recent string of beats.
- The company continues to make significant buybacks, but oil and gas sector weakness and valuation concerns suggest holding rather than buying.
- Shell's valuation is high among European peers but below its U.S. counterparts; no major market-moving announcements expected, making it a hold.
