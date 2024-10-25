Opportunities In The Middle: The Russell Midcap Index

Oct. 25, 2024 10:46 AM ETIWR, IWP, IWS
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
925 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Balanced Growth and Stability: Mid cap stocks offer the agility of small caps with the financial strength of large caps, making them a powerful diversification tool.
  • Undervalued Opportunities: With less analyst coverage than mega caps, mid cap stocks often operate autonomously and have more room for organic growth and acquisitions.
  • Russell Midcap Performance: The Russell Midcap Index outperforms the Russell 2000 Index with lower risk, providing an optimal blend of growth and reduced volatility.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Catherine Yoshimoto

As index concentration and the prominence of mega cap companies remain central themes, investors are focused on diversifying their US equity portfolios with an eye toward balancing risk and return.

Investors have long embraced equity

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
925 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
IWP--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
IWS--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News