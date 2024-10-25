NEW YORK (October 24) - Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is set to release its annual earnings October 30th. After Tuesday's surprise release after the close, it's clear it's time for investors to bring the coffee chain valuations
Starbucks Could Have An Enormous Upside Value Under An Audacious CEO
Summary
- Starbucks is set to release its annual earnings on October 30, making it a crucial time to reassess the company's valuations.
- I thought in August that Brian Niccol's appointment as Chair/CEO had resulted in a valuation based on obtuse and sanguine expectations.
- Mr. Niccol's statement to employees on September 10th and his surprise statement Tuesday indicate to me that Niccol has no clear strategy to advance a recovery of the brand.
- Niccol could surprise me and the market if he's willing to take audacious steps to recover the brand.
- "Return to Starbucks" is a marketing meme, not a strategy. The kind of value Niccol needs to build won't be driven by lower prices and a simplified menu. He needs audacity.
