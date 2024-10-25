Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Horacio Rozanski - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer

Matt Calderone - Chief Financial Officer

Lindsay Joyce - Vice President, Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ellen Page - Jefferies

Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Josh Korn - Barclays

Mariana Perez Mora - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings call covering the second quarter fiscal year 2025 results.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later there will be an opportunity for questions.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Ms. Lindsay Joyce.

Lindsay Joyce

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us for Booz Allen’s second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. We hope you’ve had an opportunity to read the press release we issued earlier this morning. We have also provided presentation slides on our website and are now on Slide 2.

With me to talk about our business and financial results are Horacio Rozanski, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Matt Calderone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As shown in the disclaimer on Slide 3, please keep in mind that some of the items we will discuss this morning are forward-looking and may relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from forecasted results discussed in our SEC filings and on this call. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements and speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake