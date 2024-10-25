Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Faucher - Chief Investor Relations Officer & SVP, M&A

Noel Wallace - President & CEO

Stan Sutula - CFP

Conference Call Participants

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Kevin Grundy - BNP

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Andrea Teixeira - JP Morgan

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Edward Lewis - Redburn Atlantic

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to today’s Colgate-Palmolive 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and is being simulcast live at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Now for opening remarks, I’d like to turn this call over to Chief Investor Relations Officer and Senior Vice President, M&A, John Faucher.

John Faucher

Thanks, Betsy. Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. This is John Faucher.

Today’s conference call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. Please refer to the third quarter 2024 earnings press release and related prepared materials, and our most recent filings with the SEC, including our 2023 annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent SEC filings, all available on Colgate’s website, for a discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.

This conference call will also include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including those identified in Tables 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of the earnings press release. A full reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measures is included in the third quarter 2024 earnings press release and is available